Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd Sells 10,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $252.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

