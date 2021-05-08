Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $312,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 214.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

