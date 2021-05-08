Sonim Technologies (SONM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. On average, analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 506,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

