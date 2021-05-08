Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells $1,086,324.60 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.