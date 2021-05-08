Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.19 ($0.03), with a volume of 621,132 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a market cap of £32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

