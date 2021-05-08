South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok Sells 4,334 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.64 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

