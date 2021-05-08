SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.46% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 98,443 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

