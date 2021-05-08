SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 124,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

