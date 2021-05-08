SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.