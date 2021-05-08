Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.36.

TOY traded down C$1.34 on Friday, reaching C$43.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a one year low of C$16.87 and a one year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

