Spinnaker Trust Buys 267 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $417.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $419.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.