Spinnaker Trust Has $26.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.