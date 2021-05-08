Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 883.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.