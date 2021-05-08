Spinnaker Trust Purchases 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,224.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,944.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

