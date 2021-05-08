Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $165,404.64 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

