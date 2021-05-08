SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 7033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

FLOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 61.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

