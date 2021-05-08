SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE SPXC opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

