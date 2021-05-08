Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.02.

NYSE:SQ traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

