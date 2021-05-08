Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $2,102.32

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,102.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00029227 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.