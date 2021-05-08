State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

STFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 36,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

