State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 27,114 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

