State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

