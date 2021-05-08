State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.57 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,212 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

