State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

