State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Chegg worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chegg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG opened at $85.16 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

