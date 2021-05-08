State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total value of $530,297.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $750,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,711 shares of company stock worth $16,014,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

