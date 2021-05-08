State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,036 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

