StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.25. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 229,861 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

