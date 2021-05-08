Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $63.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

