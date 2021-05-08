SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $88,665.03 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $794.23 or 0.01344271 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

