Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $40.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.