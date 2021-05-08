Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.06.

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,621. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.16%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

