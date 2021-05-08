Stella-Jones’ (SJ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ opened at C$51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.40.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.