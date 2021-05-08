Stereotaxis (STXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Stereotaxis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, analysts expect Stereotaxis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.