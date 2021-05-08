Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

