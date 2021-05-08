Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,480 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

