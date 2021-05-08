Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,480 call options.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
