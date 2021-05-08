Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sally Beauty Call Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,445 call options.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $5,747,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $672,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

