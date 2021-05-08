Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

