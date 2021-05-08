Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.38 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

