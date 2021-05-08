Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

