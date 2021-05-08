Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.40 and a 200 day moving average of $260.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

