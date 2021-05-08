Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.