Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,583 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.