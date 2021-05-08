Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

