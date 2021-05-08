Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

