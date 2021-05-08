StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

