Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 548 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

