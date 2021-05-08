Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Okta were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.