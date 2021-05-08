Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.42% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $920,000.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

