Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

